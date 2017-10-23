2 killed, CHP officer hurt in shooting near California post office

Update (10-23-17 5:23 p.m.) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Department released the following update regarding an officer-involved shooting:
Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alan Ashmore, 61 years of age for two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm following a shooting spree that left two adult males dead, two civilians wounded, and one CHP Officer injured after he was struck in his body armor by gunfire from Ashmore.
The original call came in to the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 11:23 AM. This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.
The preliminary investigation showed that Ashmore shot into several residences in the 13000 block of Anchor Village in Clearlake Oaks. The two homicide victims were located at different location in the same block. Ashmore shot a female resident on the same street. Ashmore left the residence and went to a local gas station where he shot at a civilian who happened to be a licensed CCW holder. This person returned fire, striking Ashmore’s vehicle.
Ashmore then went to another gas station where he shot at other people. As of this press release, there are no known injuries from this incident.
Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle Ashmore was driving, as well as a direction of travel on High Valley Road. A report of a fire that had just started on High Valley Road came in to LCSO Dispatch, and that fire is being investigated as Arson. The investigation will also focus on determining whether or not Ashmore started that fire.
As deputies were searching for Ashmore, a local winery reported that Ashmore had shot at employees there. Responding deputies were able to locate Ashmore’s vehicle, and pursued him for several miles. Other responding deputies and officers from Lakeport Police Department and CHP set up a road block. When Ashmore encountered the roadblock, he surrendered without incident. Several firearms were recovered from his vehicle and they are believed to be the weapons used in the murders.
Lake County Sheriff’s detectives, with assistance from the CHP, Clearlake Police Department, Lakeport Police Department, and the Lake County District Attorney’s Office are processing multiple crime scenes.
Ashmore is expected to be booked into the Lake County Jail on multiple charges. The public is being asked for any information they may have concerning this investigation. If you have information, please contact Detective Sergeant John Gregore at (707) 262-4238.
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) — Two people were killed and a California Highway Patrol officer was hurt Monday in a shooting near a Lake County post office, according to law enforcement.
The shooting happened sometime before 11:45 a.m. near the Clearlake Oaks Post Office at 13280 East Highway 20 in Clearlake Oaks.
Two civilians were killed in the shooting, and two others suffered minor injuries, the Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin told KTVU.
The CHP officer was shot in the leg, and he was alert and talking, the CHP said. The officer is expected to survive.
The gunman, identified as Alan Asmore, 61, was taken into custody. He was “known in the area,” according to sheriff’s officials.
A majority of the shootings happened at Anchor Village in Lake County, but officers are also investigating another crime scene at a Chevron gas station on Highway 20 and Keys Boulevard.
Officers were initially looking for someone in a gray Camaro, but it turned out to be a witness. Law enforcement officers were speaking to that person, Martin said.
People in the area were advised to shelter in place.