2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, public health officials said.
On the morning of Tuesday, December 22, Jackson County Public Health said the county’s 61st COVID-related death was a 90-year-old man who tested positive on December 8 and died on December 18 at Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The county’s 62nd COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old woman who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center.
Both patients had underlying health conditions.
According to Jackson County Public Health, there have been 5,412 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County. 739 of those were considered active.