2 more people die from COVID-19 in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, bringing the death toll to 29 in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority said the latest deaths were a 93-year-old man in Washington County and a 70-year-old woman in Marion County. Both had underlying health conditions.
OHA is also reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday afternoon, bringing the total up to 1,132.
The new cases were in the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla, and Washington.
The latest information can be found at http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus