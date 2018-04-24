2 officers shot, 1 dead in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS/NBCNC) – A manhunt is underway in Texas for the person who opened fire on two police officers today.
Dallas police are searching an area near a home depot where their fellow-officers were shot.
Local affiliate KXAS Is reporting that one of the officers has died and the other officer was critically wounded.
At least one other person was also shot, but police haven’t released any information on the victim.
Police are using helicopters and trained dogs to search a creek bed behind the store for the suspect.
A baseball game at a nearby school is on lockdown, with everyone at the game currently inside the school.