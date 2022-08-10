2 people arrested after multiple Josephine County marijuana grows were searched

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested following drug busts in Josephine County.

Investigators said on August 8, police executed two search warrants, one in the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.

During the searches, over 3,000 marijuana plants were found along with about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

There were also property code violations that could result in civil penalties, including forfeiture.

Ian Hogue and Christine Hadik, both 34 years old, were arrested for unlawfully manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

The next day, another search warrant was served at a property in the 11000 block of Williams Highway.

Investigators reportedly found over 36,000 growing marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana.

Numerous workers were detained, but the primary suspect wasn’t located.

Similar to the previous searches, property code violations were found.

The investigations are ongoing and no further details were released.