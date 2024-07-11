2 people dead possibly related to extreme heat and exposure

GOLD HILL, Ore.- Two people are dead, one in Jackson County and another in Coos County, possibly related to the heat and exposure.

According to Ben Fazio, a medicolegal death investigator in Jackson County, the cause of death for the Jackson County victim has not been confirmed yet. Though the autopsy is complete, he says additional studies are needed.

Fazio says the Jackson County victim was a man in his 50s. He was found outside, not far from where he lived in the Gold Hill area.

In this extreme heat, people who are at risk are people that are in it, but also people that are in it that have co-morbidities, like they have maybe advanced age or they have some underlying medical conditions that puts them at a greater risk.

The Coos County victim was also reportedly found outside. Fazio says with further studies done by pathologists, underlying conditions that were not discovered during the autopsy may be found, which may account for cause of death.

Multnomah County has recently seen four heat related deaths.

