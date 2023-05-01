2 people found dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Two people were found dead following a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive at 3:14 a.m. PPB said officers found one person, an adult man, dead when they arrived. Shortly after, officers found a second man dead nearby, said PPB.

The suspect, or suspects, had already left the area. No one has been arrested.

The medical examiner will identify the two men who died and determine the cause of their deaths.

PPB’s homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Brad Clifton at [email protected] or 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Harris at [email protected], or 503-823-0441, and reference case number 23-111647.