2 people injured in Illinois Valley structure fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were injured during a structure fire in rural Josephine County.

The Illinois Valley Fire District said at about 3:08 a.m. Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Fernwood Drive south of Cave Junction.

When firefighters arrived at the location, the fire was mostly out but it required a “mop up” operation to make sure there were no hot spots remaining.

IVDF said two people were injured in the fire.

No further details were released by firefighters.