2 people killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two people died after a head-on crash in Klamath County.

Investigators said at about 12:35 a.m. Friday, a southbound GMC truck driven by a 36-year-old person from Yuba City, California, was traveling on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls when it collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Xterra driven by 35-year-old Cybil Nelson of Bend.

The driver of the GMC was taken to a Bend hospital with critical injuries. One of the passengers in the GMC, identified as 60-year-old Martha Carriedo of Yuba City, did not survive the crash. Three other passengers, including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Highway 97 was closed for about five hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.