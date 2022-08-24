2 people reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are asking for help tracking down two missing people.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, 5-year-old Zayne Coley recently visited 48-year-old Jonathan Coley in Josephine County. They last checked in on August 16, saying they’d be back in Eugene the next day. However, they didn’t arrive and haven’t been in contact with family members.

The sheriff’s office believes they may be traveling in a 2004 black F-250 with Oregon plate CA67681.

Zayne Coley is described as a white male, 3’ tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators described Jonathan Coley as a white male, 5’8” tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Zayne and Jonathan is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123. Reference case number 22001914.