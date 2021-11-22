2 people stabbed on MAX train platform in Clackamas, suspect arrested

Author: KGW Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — Deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing two other men with scissors on a TriMet MAX train platform in Clackamas Friday evening.

On Nov. 19 around 6:45 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the TriMet Green line MAX platform on Southeast Sunnyside Road near Clackamas Town Center. Deputies found an intoxicated man who was restrained by several people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies that the man, later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Haddenham, confronted two men. The sheriff’s office said Haddenham took out a pair of scissors and attempted to stab the men. Both men were cut and were checked by a medic, but declined any further treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Haddenham made statements during an interview that led deputies to believe that he was “motivated by his perception of the victim’s race.”

The sheriff’s office said Haddenham was treated at a hospital for injuries, but did not give any details about the extent of his injuries.

Haddenham was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and he is facing multiple charges including two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of bias crime in the first degree. His bail was set at $548,000.