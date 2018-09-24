2 separate DUII drivers crash into Grants Pass patrol car, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officer’s patrol vehicle was struck twice in the same day by two separate DUII drivers.
According to GPDPS, during the early morning hours of September 22, an officer pulled over a vehicle on 7th Street for a traffic violation. The vehicle, reportedly driven by 28-year-old Dalton C. Heikka, came to a stop. However, Heikka apparently put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the officer’s car. There was minor damage to the patrol car and the officer was not injured.
Heikka was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.
Later that day, the same officer returned for another shift. At about 9:15 p.m. an oncoming vehicle swerved into the officer’s lane of travel on Southeast M Street. GPDPS said the officer tried to avoid a collision, but the other vehicle impacted the side of the officer’s car, shearing off the left rear wheel.
The driver of that vehicle was later identified as 26-year-old Destiny R. Dean of Grants Pass. Evidence of drug use was found in her vehicle. Neither she nor the officer suffered serious injuries.
Dean was lodged on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was also uninsured at the time of the crash, placing the burden of repairing or replacing the patrol vehicle on “the operating budget of the department,” police said.
“As evidenced by the two separate incidents, driving under the influence is extremely dangerous,” GPDPS said. “The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to encourage everyone to get a ride from a sober driver if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”