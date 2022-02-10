2 suspects arrested for drug possession after traffic stop in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Northern California traffic stop led to the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, a red SUV was spotted violating traffic laws on Interstate 5 north of Yreka.

After an officer pulled the vehicle over and reportedly saw signs of possible criminal activity, he initiated a search.

At that point, the driver — identified as 33-year-old Noel Suniga-Rosas — tried to run away, but he was caught several hundred yards from the traffic stop. His passenger, 33-year-old Maria Luisa Lorenzo-Pineda, stayed with the vehicle.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to about 10 pounds of methamphetamine at 1.75 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Suniga-Rosas and Lorenzo-Pineda were arrested and taken to the Siskiyou County Jail where they were booked for felony possession of methamphetamine for sale, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, and felony conspiracy.