2 years later, Davohnte Morgan still missing

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Thursday marks the anniversary of a missing San Francisco man linked to Mt. Shasta. Two years later, his mother is still searching for answers about her son’s disappearance.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department said Davohnte Morgan was last seen on May 5, 2020.

The last footage the department has of Davohnte was a short time after 9 a.m. walking down South Mt. Shasta Boulevard on May 5.

On May 7, 2020, his girlfriend reported him missing.

Police were able to track the movements of Davohnte on 10 surveillance cameras, at six different locations, between 9 a.m. 10 a.m. on the morning of his disappearance.

Cell phone records show that the last time his phone had been pinged, it was to a location in Oakland, California on May 3rd, the day before he arrived in Mt. Shasta.

A second ping was done approximately a week later and confirmed that the phone had still not been turned on.

The department also followed up on the use of a debit card believed to be in his possession, but the card was confirmed to not have been used since May 4th.

Based on a not very credible tip, Siskiyou County Search and Rescue has assisted with an area search using a cadaver dog, but only located deceased wildlife.

His mother said he would not have gone missing without contacting them.

There’s currently a $25,000 reward for information leading to his return.

If you have any information regarding Davohnte, please call the Mount Shasta Police Department 530-926-7540