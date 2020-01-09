20-year-old man arrested for sex abuse in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 3, 2020, police responded to the All Sports Park to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
According to police, the investigation revealed 20-year-old Gabriel Rosencrans had sex with a 16-year-old girl inside the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sex abuse, contributing to the sexual corruption of a minor, public indecency and sexual misconduct.