200 million doses of COVID-19 administered in the US

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 200 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the US.

That’s the goal President Joe Biden set for his 100th day in office.

185 million of those doses have been administered since he became president.

In the last week, the US has been averaging just over three million doses per day.

Overall, nearly 39% of the US population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

About 24% are fully vaccinated.

