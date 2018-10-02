2,000 pounds of marijuana seized from Klamath County grow operation

MIDLAND, Ore. – Deputies in Klamath County helped a group of alleged marijuana growers get back into compliance with the law by seizing hundreds of illicit plants–and charging them with manufacturing a controlled substance.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on September 26, deputies served a warrant at a residence in the 24000 block of Paradise Road, near the Oregon-California border.
According to KCSO, the residence was allowed to have four marijuana plants. However, 500 were discovered. Deputies took 496 plants off the residents’ hands, leaving the allowed four plants behind. The seized marijuana ended up weighing more than 2,000 pounds.
Five people were detained in connection with the grow. Levi Daniel Smith, Neil Patrick Lyon, Kristie Marie Reese, Juan Jose Pedroza Pena and Robert Leslie Scordel were all charged with unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana. Scordel received the extra charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.