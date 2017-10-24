MERLIN, Ore. – A speeding vehicle stopped by police on Interstate 5 near Merlin was found to be carrying over 200 pounds of marijuana.
According to Oregon State Police, a 2017 Ford Explorer was pulled over near milepost 61 on October 18 for excessive speed. An OSP trooper noticed suspicious activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.
The roadside search revealed 201 pounds of packed marijuana believed to on the way to Minnesota.
Police said the vehicle’s driver–29-year-old Minnesota resident Pandy Hout, and his passenger, 28-year-old Sacramento resident Lor Meng–flew to the Medford airport from Denver, Colorado. The pair allegedly rented the Ford Explorer and drove to California, where they picked up the marijuana. Investigators believe they were on their way back to Minnesota when they were caught.
Hout and Meng were arrested on felony charges related to the import/export of over 16 pounds of marijuana over state lines, possession of marijuana and unlawful delivery of marijuana.
Both men were lodged in the Josephine County Jail. Police have not released any further information.
For a reminder about the legalities about marijuana possession in Oregon, visit http://www.whatslegaloregon.com