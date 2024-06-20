2,013 pounds of Marijuana seized in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU, CA. – There was an arrest and more than 2,000 pounds of Marijuana seized in Siskiyou County.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 pm on June 6, a deputy pulled over a U-Haul with Arizona plates in the Abrams Lake area and noticed a strong smell of Marijuana.

When asked, 22-year-old Oscar Gilbert Segura said he did have Marijuana in the U-Haul.

The deputies searched the U-Haul and found 92 trash bags of Marijuana.

Segura was arrested for transportation and possession of illegal Marijuana for sale.

