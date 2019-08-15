2019 Josephine County Fair kicks off

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The 105th annual Josephine County Fair kicked off Wednesday.
Gates at the fairgrounds open at 10:00 a.m. each day of the fair through Saturday.
Admission is $10 for adults (13+), $6 for kids (6-12), and $8 for seniors. Both veterans and active service members are allowed free entry every day of the four day fair.
For more information on the food, rides, livestock, and musical performances, visit http://www.josephinecountyfairgrounds.com/
