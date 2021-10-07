2020-21 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles Released

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education released the At-A-Glance School and District Profiles for the 2020-21 school year. The profiles contain previously released graduation data for the class of 2020 and profiles for the 2020-21 school year, including:
- Student and teacher race and ethnicity.
- On-Time Graduation for class of 2020.
- College-going rates for the Class of 2018.
“The 2020-21 school year was unlike any other our state has ever faced, but the strength, resiliency and resolve of students, families and educators saw us through,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “We’re relying on that same strength and resolve during our first few months of school as our educators focus on minimizing COVID-19 and connecting with students to support their mental health. Oregon’s schools are ready, eager and committed to serving our students. Data is key to tell us how to better invest and serve students and we look forward to using this year’s profiles to continue focusing on diversifying and strengthening our educator workforce and providing all students the supports they need to graduate.”
Prior to last year, the At-A-Glance School and District Profiles provided a quick and comprehensive approach to evaluating and measuring a school and school district’s impact on students. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the profiles released last year and this year do not include all of the data found on the previous versions.
Some data is presented separately this year:
- Assessment data is being reported separately due to very low participation rates in most districts. Low participation rates mean that reported proficiency rates may not be reflective of all students in the school, and the results must be interpreted with cautions.
- Regular Attenders data is also being reported separately, as the definition of attendance was significantly changed for 2020-21.
The At-A-Glance School and District Profiles are available on the ODE website and school districts are required to make them available to their community. Below, we’ve compiled the first page of each report for school districts in our viewing area. If you don’t see the school district you’re searching for, please refer to the link above. Click on the profile in order to enlarge it.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!