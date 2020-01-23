2020 Britt Festival Orchestra lineup announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The curtain has lifted and the Britt Festival has just released this summer’s upcoming orchestra lineup.
The first performance is July 28 and the program runs through August 16th.
Some of the highlights include a musical celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Also, actor Bruce Campbell is returning to narrate a new family show.
The performances are led by Teddy Abrams and the Britt Festival Orchestra. They are held at the Britt Pavilion on First Street in Jacksonville. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24, 2020.
Britt Fest released the following announcement:
The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) announces its 2020 summer season, anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in the scenic Rogue Valley. Under the inventive leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams, the 2020 season invites audiences to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday the way we imagine he would celebrate: with cutting-edge compositions by living composers who personify his spirit and ethos. The great master’s Symphony No. 9 forms the heart of our tribute, and other programs explore his sphere of influence, both in terms of how he became one of the greatest artists of any era, and how his greatness ripples forward in time. The season kicks off with a special project. Hiking the Woodlands with the BFO continues our efforts to take the orchestra into unique outdoor settings, which began with the 2016 Crater Lake Project. Britt has commissioned Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw for a new experiential work that will be performed along the Jacksonville Woodland Trails above the Britt Pavilion. Returning popular music artist Jim James joins maestro Teddy Abrams and the Britt Festival Orchestra in a performance of their newly released album, The Order of Nature. Other programs on the season feature a diverse array of soloists, including pianist Conrad Tao, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, violinist Tessa Lark, and pianist Timo Andres. The Teddy’s Discovery Tuesdays series returns this season, including Hiking the Woodlands with the BFO in addition to a Family Show featuring actor Bruce Campbell narrating Nathaniel Stookey’s The Composer is Dead, with text by Lemony Snicket. The season closes with a timely, war-themed BFO Spectacular featuring pieces by Teddy Abrams’s mentor, Michael Tilson Thomas, Mason Bates, and Handel. The 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra Season runs from July 28 to August 16.
For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org