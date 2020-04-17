2020 Britt Festival Orchestra season won’t continue as planned

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Plans for this year’s Britt Festival Orchestra season are in limbo during the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 17, those involved in the Britt Music and Arts Festival agreed that the 2020 BFO season can’t continue as planned. Performances that were scheduled to take place between July 31 and August 16 have been canceled.
Britt Festival staff and musicians said they may perform virtual concerts or performances for smaller audiences as conditions allow.
Representatives for the Britt Festival said, “The decision to cancel the previously scheduled performances was not made lightly, and comes with the health and well-being of the southern Oregon community, our orchestra musicians, and our host families in mind.”
Anyone who purchased tickets can get a refund, but Britt Festival is requesting donations. You can reach the box office at [email protected] or by calling 541-773-6077.