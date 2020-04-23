2020 NFL Draft starts tonight

(NBC) – The 2020 NFL Draft is Thursday night and will be hosted from the house of Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Pre-pandemic, Las Vegas was set to host the spectacle welcoming future NFL stars and millions of fans.
The virtual draft won’t have the “pomp and circumstance” as the commissioner calls names out from his basement in Westchester County, New York with 58 NFL prospects watching from home.
The draft feels like the ultimate in fantasy football drafts with head coaches and general managers working from their own houses.
The first round of the draft starts tonight at 5:00 p.m. with the final six rounds taking place over the next two days.