2021 Jackson County Fair hours, concerts announced

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Solid plans for this year’s Jackson County Fair have been announced.
Last month, NBC5 News reported the fair is planning on returning to the Expo in Central Point this summer following a disruption last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the night of June 7, detailed plans for the fair were laid out.
The 2021 Jackson County Fair will start on Wednesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. It will run until 11:00 p.m. on that day, with the same hours the following day. On Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, the hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Sunday, July 18, the fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Expo said, due to capacity restrictions, ticket sales will be limited. Fair admission tickets can be purchased at Sherm’s Food 4 Less or online at http://www.theexpo.com. Kids 12 and under can get into the fairgrounds for free. On Sunday, admission will be free for everyone.
This year, the Jackson County Fair will feature a new carnival provided by Paul Maurer Shows.
The Expo said there will be over 70 vendors and artisans selling everything from “sunglasses and handbags to homemade fudge.”
Fairgoers can attend livestock auctions, a petting zoo, and the iconic “Pirate’s Parrot Show” once again this year.
The 2021 concert season will be kicked off Thursday by country music singer Matt Stell, followed by the world-renowned Marshall Tucker Band, and closed out by Colt Ford.