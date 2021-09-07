2021 Southern Oregon Golf Championship roundup

MEDFORD, Ore — The Rogue Valley Country Club’s 2021 Southern Oregon Golf Championship wrapped up Monday.
The women’s championship was between Payton canon and Johnna Nealy.
Canon led early, but Johnna came back late; taking advantage of the match play format.
When she won on the 16th hole, it was over.
“Even if you have a bad hole,” said Johnna Nealy, champion of the SOGC’s women flight. “Like I doubled the first hole, but I was only one down. So, I said ‘Alright, I have a lot of holes left. I have Seventeen holes left. Let’s get this going.”
Playing right behind the women’s match, was the men’s championship.
This one was between R.O. Gamez and Chris Polski.
By the 9th hole, Polski was cruising and leading by 6.
But Gamez came back fighting and was soon able to tie things up.
Polski said the smoky conditions were getting to him.
“It definitely affected it,” said Chris Polski, champion of the SOGC’s women flight. “I could feel it in the lungs. I can definitely feel it. I was getting a little more winded than usual.”
Polski won the championship on the 34th hole.
These are the rest of the winners of the 2021 SOGC:
Kevin Klabundhe won the senior championship.
This marks his 12th championship victory.
The junior-senior championship was won by Micheal Stieler.
Clark glen won the super senior, and legends were won by Den Clark.