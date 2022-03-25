2022 Britt Fest concert tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Tickets for the Britt Festival’s 2022 summer concerts are now officially available to the public.
You can snag your tickets now for popular names like ZZ Top, Norah Jones, And Collective Soul to name a few.
The Britt Festival will be announcing even more artists coming to the hill this summer on April 7th.
Britt said to beware of expensive third-party sellers and to buy tickets straight from http://www.brittfest.org
The first of two 2022 concert lineups at this time is:
- June 5: ZZ Top
- June 22: Norah Jones
- July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022
- July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works
- July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- August 8: Mt. Joy
- August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT
- August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
- September 8: Blues Traveler
Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.