2022 Jacksonville Halloween Promenade is a huge success

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Jacksonville was bustling with trick-or-treaters today for the city’s Halloween promenade on October 30th.

The decades-long tradition invited families from all over the region to Jacksonville to dress up in their scariest costumes and have some candy while visiting some local businesses.

Around 15 local businesses participated in the event, they tell us they were blown away by how many people showed up.

“It’s crazy, it’s so fun to see the kids out in full force after COVID, last year was a little slow, people were still nervous, but I would say that this is the biggest event that I’ve seen in the past 10 years maybe 15,” said Sandi Whittle, Owner of La Boheme.

Whittle says she looks forward to this event every year. She says she will have to remember to buy more candy next year.