2022 Josephine County Fair admission will be free

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This year, the Josephine County Fair will be free for everyone who attends.

The Josephine County Fair Board recently voted to offer free admission for the fair in 2022, which is scheduled to take place between August 10 and 14.

“The decision came after much discussion regarding the trend of declining fair attendance and the fair board’s desire to reinvigorate local fair spirit and community interest,” explained Josephine County Fairgrounds and Event Center Director Tamra Martin. “Free admission into county fairs is not a unique idea and has been implemented in several counties throughout the state of Oregon with increased attendance and positive feedback from fair planners and fair goers alike.”

In addition to free fair admission, the board decided to discount vendor booth rates for the 2022 fair.

For more information about the fairgrounds, visit https://www.josephinecountyfairgrounds.com/