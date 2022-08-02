2022 Siskiyou Golden Fair canceled

YREKA, Calif. – Due to the current state of emergency caused by the McKinney Fire burning near Yreka, the 2022 Siskiyou Golden Fair has been canceled.

The fair was set to run August 10th through the 14th.

Organizers say right now the fairgrounds are being used as a resource for fire crews.

A plan is being made to reschedule the show and sale for the junior livestock animal exhibitors.

The fair office says it’s working to refund all ticket purchases.

This is the second the time the fair has been canceled in the last three years.