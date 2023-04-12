2023 Klamath County Fair concert lineup announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair Board announced its 2023 live music lineup.

This year, tickets will be available during a presale event exclusively to “Klamath County Fair Elite Access Guests” starting at noon on Wednesday, April 12. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

The fair board released the following list of artists performing this summer:

Visit https://www.klamathcountyfair.com/befirst to sign up as a Klamath County Fair Elite Access Guest.

More details and announcements about food vendors, entertainment, and carnival rides will be released in the future.

