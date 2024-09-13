2024 Excellence in Business Awards held at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County hosting the 2024 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday night at Rogue X.

The chamber hosts this annual event to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of local businesses and professionals.

These individuals and businesses demonstrate exceptional commitment, innovation and leadership within the community.

The special night featured 11 awards, most notably a Special Service Recognition, which hasn’t been awarded by the chamber in seven years.

Medford’s now retired City Manager Brian Sjothun took home the award, saying his name might be on it, but this is really the City of Medford’s award.

“I believe that we have been successful, which leads us together to being significant and we’ve all been a part of being something significant in this community. What would you do if you could not fail? Now go do it,” Sjothun said in his acceptance speech.

2024 Excellence in Business Award winners:

First Citizen Award: John Watt

Retailer of the Year Award: Chick-fil-a

Member of the Year Award: Rogue Valley Zipline

New Member of the Year Award: Nicholas Wherry

Outstanding Corporate Citizen: For-profit Award: Star Body Works

Outstanding Corporate Citizen: Non-profit Award: Youth 71-Five Ministries

Business Excellence Award: Small: Rogue Tech Pros

Business Excellence Award: Medium: Hunter Communications

Business Excellence Award: Large: Pacific Power

Rising Star Award: Hannah Reinhardt

Special Service Recognition: Brian Sjothun

