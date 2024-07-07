2024 hidden bottle hunt in Oregon

OREGON – There’s an event honoring the bottle bill set into place in 1971.

From Governor Tom McCall, the bill incentivizes people to return their bottles after use for 10-cents. Now the rate of return for bottles is over 90% to mark the moment.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Co-Op, which runs bottle drop locations is holding a hunt for a very specific bottle. It began on July 3, 2024, when a bottle was placed in six zones each throughout Oregon, then clues will be released to help the hunters.

“So this is a really great way to just connect people with their state and, you know, highlight or showcase the importance that the bottle bill plays in keeping those places clean,” said Devon Morales, VP of External Affairs for the Oregon Bottle Recycling Cooperative.

The lucky finders will be able to donate $1,000 to the registered charity of their choice. You can sign up to hunt at BottleDrop.com and have the clues delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is a map of the zones. Happy hunting and good luck!

