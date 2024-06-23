2024 Medford Pride packs Pear Blossom Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – Community members gathered today to celebrate the local queer community and those who uplift and support LGBTQ+ people and families.

From 12 to 6 pm at Pear Blossom Park Medford Pride 2024 welcomed people for a day of inclusion, awareness, and unity.

Hosted by Southern Oregon’s Health Equity Coalition, the event featured live performances and music, with food trucks, local artists and vendors.

Organizers say the family friendly event provides an intentional space to engage and celebrate with community members and allies.

“The gays. It’s for the gays,” says Lady Luci, emcee for the day’s festivities.

It’s for the gay people. but it’s also for every single other person in the rogue valley. People, friends and allies who want to come up and show their support. Pride is about love, it’s about celebrating community, and community and love can be found with anyone.

Local organizations like Jackson Care Connect and Addictions Recovery Center had booths with information for the public.

There was also a silent disco and the day wrapped up with a color explosion.

