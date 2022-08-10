21 fires reported in S. Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership protection area

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff August 10, 2022

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – For the second week in a row, firefighters in and around Klamath and Lake Counties are dealing with over a dozen lightning-caused fires.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said luckily, the recent thunderstorm also came with rain, keeping many new starts within their protection area to less than a tenth of an acre. As of Wednesday afternoon, the largest fire was 7.5 acres.

As crews continue to mop up the current fires, they’ll remain on the lookout for new starts.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO

