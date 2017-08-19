211 Info will be on call to answer eclipse questions

Live staff are on call at 211 this weekend to answer your questions about the eclipse.
Emily Berndt with 211 Info says they’ve already received more than a thousand calls.
Most so far have been about the location of the path of totality and where to find eclipse glasses.
Berndt says they also have information on burn bans, air quality issues, road closures and more.
She says Oregon isn’t in a state of emergency right now, but it can happen with so many people traveling to the state.
“More people will be traveling on the roads, more people will be out in the wilderness. We’re concerned about fire restrictions, water restrictions and Oregonians not being prepared for the amount of people that are traveling to Oregon,” Berndt said.
Berndt says 211 is telling travelers to plan for it to take three to four times longer to drive to destinations.
The hotline will be running through August 23rd from 7 in the morning until 10 at night.
You can dial 211, text your question with the word ‘eclipse’ to 898-211, or check the 211 website.