22-acre wildfire burning west of Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A new wildfire is currently burning in a remote area of the Wild Rivers Ranger District.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Josephine Fire was first reported Sunday in a “very inaccessible location” on Woodcock Mountain near Josephine Creek, just outside of the old Biscuit Fire burn scar. Woodcock Mountain is a few miles west of Cave Junction.
As of Monday morning, the fire was reportedly 22 acres in size and is burning grass, brush, and pine trees.
The USFS said the fire is moving slowly due to current moisture levels in the vegetation.
Resources fighting the fire include the Rogue River Interagency Hotshots, Wild Rivers District Engine 622, a Galice Wildland Fire Module, a 20-person hand crew from Grayback Forestry, a Type 1 helicopter and air attack.
“This fire is very difficult to access but we feel confident that we can get it lined today,” said Wild Rivers District Ranger Scott Blower.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.