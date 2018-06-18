22 hurt in New Jersey festival shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (NBC News) A suspect was killed and 22 people were injured in a shooting at a New Jersey arts festival Sunday.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Arts All Night festival in Trenton where police say multiple people, including Tahaij Wells, 32, and Amir Armstrong, 23 opened fire at each other.
Investigators say Wells died in the shooting, while Armstrong and another unidentified man remain in the hospital.
Police say several fights sparked by disputes between neighborhood gangs broke out prior to the shooting.
