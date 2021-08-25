$22 million headed to Oregon to protect senior living facilities from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Millions of dollars in federal funds are being sent to Oregon to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in senior living facilities.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said the $22 million grant will help provide medical shelters for residents who test positive for COVID-19 so they can safely isolate away from other vulnerable seniors. It will also provide targeted care where needed.
“While the pandemic continues to impact the lives of so many across the country, every step must be taken to ensure the health and safety of Oregonians in every corner of the state,” Merkley said. “This grant will help prevent the spread of the virus through our nursing homes and protect our elderly, who continue to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. I look forward to seeing the results of this grant and I will continue to push for every resource available to help get Oregon through this crisis.”
“The latest COVID wave in Oregon and nationwide makes this federal grant especially timely to protect vulnerable older Oregonians as well as their loved ones and their caregivers in senior living situations,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these resources are heading to our state, and will keep battling for the assistance all Oregonians need to weather this devastating public health crisis.”
The funds are being given out by FEMA and will go directly to the Oregon Department of Human Service.