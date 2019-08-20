23 confirmed cases of measles in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – New cases of the measles continue to surface in Oregon.
KATU reports the total people who have contracted the measles in Oregon this year is up to a total of 23. Nine of those cases have occurred since the beginning of July, marking a new outbreak in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties.
None of the nine people recently infected were vaccinated against the disease.
With the school year about to begin, health officials are reminding parents to vaccinate their children. It’s the best protection against the disease.
Measles, a highly contagious airborne virus, can cause complications including pneumonia, ear infections, and diarrhea. In rare cases, it can lead to a dangerous brain infection known as encephalitis. Complications are more common in children.
In 2019, cases of the measles hit a 27-year high in the United States. Measles was eliminated in the U.S. In 2000, but CDC Director Doctor Robert Redfield warns that if this trend continues, the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status.