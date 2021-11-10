23 pounds of meth found after Siskiyou County traffic stop

WEED, Calif. – A large number of drugs were found after a traffic stop in Siskiyou County.

The California Highway Patrol said at about 11:00 a.m. Monday, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was speeding on Interstate 5 north of Weed, California.

During the stop, the officer discovered the driver — 24-year-old Sixtos Ruiz of Hillsboro — didn’t have a license. The passenger — 30-year-old Mariela Delgado of Hillsboro — also did not have a license.

CHP said, because there was nobody that could legally drive the vehicle, it was impounded.

While taking inventory of the contents of the vehicle, officers found 23 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, and about 5000 tablets which are believed to be narcotics.

CHP estimated the street value of the drugs to be over $450,000.

Ruiz and Delgato were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs.