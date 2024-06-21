Fires reported in the Applegate and near Shady Cove

Here’s our 5pm Update:

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – There are multiple reported fires in Jackson County in the Upper Applegate. Currently estimated at 15 to 20 acres. Also, a second fire currently estimated at 20 acres, is located along Highway 62, south of Shady Cove.

ODF reports on Facebook: “Multiple aircraft have been ordered for both of these incidents, including two Type 2 helicopters, a Type 1 helicopter, an air attack plane and a Large Air Tanker. All resources on scene are engaged in an aggressive initial attack on both incidents. They remain an estimated 15-20 acres each.”

At 5:06PM – LEVEL 1 evacuation order (Be Ready) for zone JAC-434 (Eastside Rd south of Little Applegate Rd to North of McKee Bridge) and zone JAC-164 (In the area of Hwy 62 and Hammel Rd. South of Shady Cove) via the Jackson County Sheriff Oregon

These are views just before 5pm from our Rogue Valley Manor SkyCam looking southwest:

