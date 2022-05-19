24 hours inside Portland’s homeless crisis

PORTLAND, ORe. (KGW) – On any given day, thousands of people in Portland navigate the challenges of being homeless.

Countless city resources, non-profit organizations, volunteers, business owners, neighbors and homeless people are focused on the crisis and how to respond.

On April 21, a team of KGW journalists set out to document this street-level response to Portland’s homeless crisis. The result is the documentary “One Day” that tells 14 unique stories from all sides of our homeless crisis over a single day.