24-year-old could become youngest member of Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) – A 24-year-old won a House Republican primary in North Carolina Tuesday and could become the youngest member of Congress.
Madison Cawthorn overcame opposition from President Trump and other Republican heavyweights to easily defeat the candidate they’d endorsed.
The western North Carolina district was formerly represented by Mark Meadows, who is now the president’s chief of staff.
Meadows had backed a 62-year-old real estate agent to replace him. But Cawthorn was the surprise winner in Tuesday’s runoff election.
The minimum age to serve in the house is 25 and Cawthorn will reach that age in August.
He told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that his campaign proves he’s not beholden to insiders.
Cawthorn added he fully supports the president and doesn’t believe the election is a referendum on his influence.
He’ll face off in November against Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor.