$25 vaccine reward cards offered in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Public Health is offering $25 reward cards in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Local public health staff distributed 500 cards to vaccine providers in Josephine County using funds from the Oregon Health Authority. Anyone 12 and older who gets a coronavirus vaccine is eligible to receive a reward card. People getting either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get one $25 for each dose.
Cards cannot be issued retroactively for people who are already fully vaccinated.
“While COVID-19 restrictions have lifted across Oregon, the virus is still active and spreading in Josephine County,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, JCPH deputy health officer. “Those who have not yet been vaccinated remain vulnerable to infection and can spread the virus — including the fast-spreading Delta variant — to friends and family members. It is our hope that these reward cards can help ease the vaccination process for those who have so far been unable to schedule and receive their vaccine.”
JCPH said, “Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and receive a $25 Visa Reward Card is invited to fill out the Josephine County COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Request Form at http://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=2299 or call the COVID-19 vaccination call center at (541) 916-7030. For a complete list of local providers offering the reward card, please call the vaccination call center or visit http://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=2313.”