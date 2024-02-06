25 year anniversary of massive oil spill in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore.– 25 years ago, a massive oil spill changed the landscape on Coos Bay.

A 640-foot cargo ship named New Carissa, was on its way to Southern Oregon from Japan in the midst of a dangerous storm.

The ship had no passengers on it and was expected to pick up timber from Coos Bay.

Nature took its course, and the ship took a turn for the worse along the coast, causing a massive spill.

Cleanup took weeks, and the legal battle over who’s responsible took even longer.

The remains of the ship stayed in the sand on the coast more than three years later, something Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society, Kerry Tymchuk, remembers all too well.

Tymchuk said, “Oregon’s most famous shipwreck of modern times, and a story that dominated the news not just in Southern Oregon, but across the state for months and the story stretched out for years.”

Although its tough to find a bright spot through it all, the collaborative effort from all of Oregon showed something.

Tymchuk said, “it again highlighted Oregon’s status as a green environmental state that’s always concerned with the environment concerned with our beaches. We love our beaches here in Oregon, and this was the first time in many years a beach had been disposed by a shipwreck.”

