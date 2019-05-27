26 states report measles cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Over half of the states in the country are dealing with measles.
The latest numbers from the CDC show that 940 cases have been confirmed in 26 states as of last Friday. That is an increase of 60 cases from the previous week.
Maine and New Mexico are the latest states to report cases of the highly infectious disease.
The hardest hit state continues to be New York, where there are nearly 800 cases.
The majority of the patients are children who have not been vaccinated.
The states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.