27 cited for prohibited camping during latest greenway sweep

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are releasing the results of their latest sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
On May 9, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they partnered with other agencies to clean up the greenway northwest of the Jackson County Expo.
Deputies said several arrests were made. 27 people were cited for prohibited camping and one person was found with methamphetamine. A number of other citations related to the sweep were issued.
Criminal Justice work crews are working to clean up trash left behind at the illegal camp sites.
“The ongoing sweeps are part of a community effort to make the greenway a safer place for everyone,” JCSO said. “Agencies participating with us in the project include Medford Police, Jackson County Parks, Jackson County Community Justice, Jackson County Mental Health, ACCESS, Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach, and other organizations.”