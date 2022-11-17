27 votes separate Talent mayor candidates

TALENT, Or. – The race for Talent mayor is going down to the wire.

Incumbent Darby Ayers-Flood is running for re-election against Mark Anderson, a pastor at Ashland Christian Fellowship for the past 22 years.

The two are only split by 27 votes as of Thursday afternoon.

Ayers-Flood has a slight lead, but if the race ended today, it wouldn’t qualify for an automatic re-count.

A re-count happens when a race is within 1/5 of a percent of the total ballots cast.

In this case, that would be within 5 votes.

But the numbers could change as more ballots are counted.

“Because it’s so split, I think it’s going to take a lot of effort to bring the two sides together, to really be able to work together,” Anderson said of the close race.

“I just don’t see our community as one side or the other. I see it as one community with very like-minded goals, edit and I look forward to having the race finalized,” Ayers-Flood said.

Anderson said he wouldn’t demand a re-count if it wasn’t done automatically.

Ayers-flood said a re-count hasn’t crossed her mind yet.

More results are expected to come from the Jackson County Elections office Friday by 6 p.m.