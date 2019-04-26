29 new charges in Shasta County bad Botox case

REDDING, Calif. – A woman who is already facing numerous felony charges for administering bad Botox is now facing even more charges.
The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said Susan Ann Tancreto posed as a nurse and provided Botox treatments at a Redding spa, as well as other locations.
Botox is a prescription drug and officials say that Tancreto did not have a nurse’s or doctor’s license.
The D.A.’s Office said some of her victims are suffering severe injuries, including some that need long-term treatment.
Area doctor Larry Richard Pyle M.D. was also charged with Aiding or Abetting. The D.A. said Dr. Pyle was selling the Botox to Tancreto.
On April 14, 2019 prosecutors announced 29 new charges in the case. One was filed against Dr. Pyle for aiding and abetting in the unlicensed practice of medicine. The rest of the charges, including mayhem and battery, were filed against Tancreto.